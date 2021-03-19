Morning workout vs Night workout, when is the best time to exercise?

With a busy schedule and a 9 to 5 job, it is difficult to find time to exercise and focus on your fitness level. If you are planning to get into the fitness mode and sweat it out, here’s when you should plan your workout for the best results.

The mundane routine can get to you and become bothersome, so much so that it gets difficult to find time to focus on yourself. Exercise and fitness play a vital role in our lives by keeping us healthy in the long run. Regular physical activity keeps all diseases at bay, it helps in releasing endorphins that make you happier, energetic and more active.

However, when it comes to finding time to sweat it out, we are stuck. There’s never the right time to exercise, but making the right schedule and workout regime can help. The early riser would be comfortable with a morning workout while for others it is the night when they are all prepped to sweat it out.

Let us find the right time to burn some calories and make sure it is beneficial for the body.

Morning workout

Mornings are perfect for cardio. When your body releases all the endorphins after working out, you are set for the day and start your day on a fresh note. The sense of motivation you get after accomplishing something is enough to kickstart your day. It is a huge ego boost and makes you energetic.

When you wake up early and finish your workout, you have the rest of the day to cook your favourite meal, relax, socialise or simply unwind through the day.

After your morning workout, you feel more hungry, leaving room for a heavy breakfast that keeps you energetic throughout the day. It keeps your weight balanced and leaves space for proper digestion. Your body will get all the essential nutrients required to keep your body active.

Evening workout

While morning workouts sound more beneficial, evening workouts are usually the best for people who are working and may like to get some extra sleep in the morning. Evening workouts are optimal as your body has gained the strength, muscle and power to perform a heavy workout that includes weight lifting, cardio followed by stretching exercises.

An evening workout cools down your body and you can retire early in the night after a heavy workout. Evening workout doesn’t necessarily require an additional warm-up as your body is already accustomed to movement and activeness. However, an intense workout late in the night could also disrupt your sleep.

The final verdict

While exercising overall is highly beneficial for your health and wellbeing, picking out a time to do a physical activity should not come in the way. Morning or evening, both are ideal to keep your body fit.

However, one might say that morning workouts are more beneficial for the body and mind as it sets the body in rhythm and motion for the rest of the day, keeping you active throughout.

Also Read: World Sleep Day 2021: 5 PRO tips to promote better sleep at night

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×