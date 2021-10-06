Most iconic movie dialogues from Karan Johar’s films

Films have the power to transform our mood and influence our psyche. They entertain us and also shape our opinions and mindset. When it comes to films that have influenced us particularly our idea of romance and friendship, Karan Johar’s films top the list! He is a famous director that has made iconic films that are etched in our minds to date.

So we have made for you a specially curated list of some of the most memorable dialogues from famous Karan Johar films. Have a look at these dialogues below.

“Pyar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta, kyon ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahi, simple, pyar dosti hai.” -Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho, toh hamesha dil ki suno. Aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo, phir dekhna har manzil paar kar jaoge, har mushkil aasaan ho jayegi, jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari.” -Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

“Kabhi kabhi dosti mohabbat ki jagah le leti hai, aur phir mohabbat ke liye jagah hai nahi rehti.” -Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

“My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.” -My Name Is Khan

“Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai, auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi batt-tim sirf mera haq hai ispe.” -Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

“Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai.” -Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

