Most thoughtful quotes that will compel you to alter your perspective

There can be times when challenging situations may get to you. They may make you cynical and bitter. You may feel as if nothing is going your way and you may end up feeling crabby. At such times a dose of positivity is what you need. Optimism will not only make you more hopeful but will also help you attain a fresh perspective on things.

So we have for you some motivating and thoughtful quotes that will help you achieve objectivity and will enable you to get a more positive approach to things.

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.” – Mary Kay Ash

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” – Chinese Proverb

“Only the paranoid survive.” – Andy Grove

“It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” – Babe Ruth

“Do one thing every day that scares you.”― Eleanor Roosevelt

“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.”― Lewis Carroll

“I wake up every morning and think to myself, ‘how far can I push this company in the next 24 hours.’” – Leah Busque

“Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.”― Abraham Lincoln

“Everything comes to him who hustles while he waits.”― Thomas Edison

“The hard days are what make you stronger.” – Aly Raisman

“If you believe it’ll work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you don’t believe it’ll work out, you’ll see obstacles.” – Wayne Dyer

“Every successful person in the world is a hustler one way or another. We all hustle to get where we need to be. Only a fool would sit around and wait on

“Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” – Roy T. Bennett

“Work hard in silence, let your success be the noise.” – Frank Ocean

“I now tried a new hypothesis: It was possible that I was more in charge of my happiness than I was allowing myself to be.” – Michelle Obama

