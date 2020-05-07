Mother’s Day 2020: History, significance and why we celebrate the day

Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 12 this year. Read on to know how this day became the day we celebrate the most beautiful and important woman in our life.

“Whatever else is unsure in the stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not” – James Joyce.

Mother is the first inspiration to a child; she teaches and introduces the child to the world. Mother’s Day is celebrated to honour the most important woman in our lives. On this day, we get the opportunity to thank the one woman who has done everything she could to raise us. It is to pay homage to all mothers who continue to inspire and love us all.

Though a single day is not enough to celebrate the contribution of a mother in the lives of her children, it is necessary to make them feel special for everything they have done. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, the day will be observed on May 12. If you wish to know about the origins of the day and why it is celebrated, read on below.

Why do we celebrate Mother’s Day?

In 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother, who died in 1905, at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. It was she, who started a campaign to recognize Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States. Her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis was a peace activist, who took care of wounded soldiers in the American Civil War and founder of the Mother’s Day Work Clubs that helped address public health issues.

Owing to her contribution to society, the day which was initially rejected was finally observed as a holiday in 1911 by all US states. Her dedication and Anna’s respect to her mother led to the declaration of Mother’s Day as a national holiday in 1941 by American statesman and lawyer Woodrow Wilson.

It is celebrated differently in other countries. In the UK, the day is observed on the fourth Sunday of March in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, it is celebrated on February 2. The day is observed on March 21 in many Arab countries. However, most countries celebrate the day on the second Sunday of May, including India.

