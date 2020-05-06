Mother’s Day 2020: THESE are the popular traditions around the world to celebrate motherhood

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Different countries follow different traditions to cherish motherhood. Check them below.

Mother’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10. On this day, we cherish motherhood and all our maternal figures to appreciate their contributions in our life. Moms are very special and they play the most vital role in our upbringing. So, this day is dedicated to their tireless efforts. Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. It was first celebrated in the United Kingdom for mothers. Later, in the year 1908, it was made into a grand celebration by Anna Jarvis.

On this day, people arrange different surprises to make mothers feel special. They are showered with gifts and cakes, parties, etc. Well, there are different traditions associated with this day that are followed in different countries. These traditions have been followed for a long time to celebrate motherhood.

Mother’s Day traditions all around the world.

Japan

In this country, this day is celebrated for those mothers who have lost their sons in war. This tradition started from the time of World War II. They present carnations in the marching as they represent the endurance of motherhood in Japanese culture. Red carnations are given to mothers in general and white ones are for the dead ones.

Ethiopia

People of this region celebrate Antrosht festival on this day. All the family members get together in one place. Daughters of the family provide vegetables and cheese and sons give for the meat to have a grand meal together. Then they also prepare a meat hash and sing and dance together to tell the stories of their family heroes.

United Kingdom

The UK people celebrate this day with church customs. This tradition was originated during 1700s, when young servants used to return to their home to spend time with their mothers. Now, the churches give daffodils to children to gift their moms. Girls also prepare a fruit cake for mothers.

France

In 1920, the Government of France honoured the mothers with medals to appreciate their help to rebuild the population after the loss of many lives in the World War I. Then in World War II, they declared the last day of May to be celebrated as Mother’s Day. Traditionally, mothers are gifted with flower-shaped cake on this day.

Thailand

Mother’s Day is celebrated on August 12 in this country and this day marks the birthday of monarch Sirikit. She was the queen consort of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and also the queen mother of King Vajiralongkorn. Mothers visit the campuses of their children, where different ceremonies are arranged to celebrate them. On this day, kids kneel at their mother’s feet to show respect and gratitude.

Nepal

Mother’s Day in Nepal is known as Mata Tirtha Aunsi and it is celebrated on Baishak Krishna Aunsi according to the Lunar calendar. People whose mothers have passed away come together on this day to honour their memories. They also take a holy bath at the Matatirtha Temple following the ritual.

Brazil

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in this country. It’s one of the most commercial holidays celebrated here after Christmas. Special children performances, church gatherings, etc. are part of this occasion with some delicious food preparations including barbeques.

Germany

This country celebrates the Muttertag on the same day as Brazil. Gifting cards are given to mothers on this day. During World War II, this day used to have political significance where gold, silver and bronze medals were given to mothers. But now, it is only associated with gifts, cards, flowers, festive meals, etc.

Australia

Chrysanthemums and carnations are an integral part of the Australian celebration of Mother’s Day because mothers are called mum in the continent. Aunts and grandmothers are also gifted these flowers on this day.

Peru

People of Peru also celebrate the date with gifts, flowers, chocolates and family meals. They mostly surprise their moms with handmade gifts which are reciprocated with gifts from their mothers in return. In August, they celebrate the gift of mother earth by worshipping the mythological ancient Goddess Pachamama. She is the goddess of fertility and the worshipping style is called as Martes de Challa.

