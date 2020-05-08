Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to wish your mom on this day

Happy Mother Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages: Mother’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10. Send your mother lovely wishes and greetings on this day and celebrate motherhood to the fullest.

Mother’s Day 2020 is going to be celebrated on May 10. This is the day when we celebrate the mothers of our family and the motherhood. People arrange different plans for their moms and prepare gifts, flower bouquets, lunch, dinner for them. There are different traditions of Mother’s Day followed in different countries. This is the day when we thank our mothers for all their contributions and efforts that they take for our family.

Mother’s Day celebration dates back to the ancient time when Greeks and Romans used to worship Goddess Rhea and Cybele for the celebration. But the modern-day celebration originated from the Christian festival ‘Mothering Sunday’. Earlier, people used to go to church and follow the tradition. But this year, we cannot do anything due to the Coronavirus lockdown. So, the only thing you can do is to send some gifts, cake and thoughtful wishes to your mom to make her feel special.

Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to send the mothers on this day

1- Your smile makes me happy and your love is the purest emotion I have ever felt in my life. Happy Mother’s Day. Love you mummy.

2- You gave me this life and I am forever grateful for it. Thank you for everything mom. Happy Mother’s Day 2020.

3- Mom, you are my best friend, my guide and mentor. You showed me the right path of life. Happy Mother’s Day.

4- Sometimes, the world becomes a difficult place to live in. So, all I need is a BIG hug from my mom. Because that’s the safest place in the earth. Happy Mother’s Day 2020.

5- Our mothers are the pillars of our life who give us constant support. Cheers to motherhood.

6- Since God cannot be everywhere, so he created mothers for us. Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely moms.

7- Thank you mom for always being there to support me. Happy Mother’s Day 2020.

8- Best wishes to the person who has always seen the best in me in my life. Happy Mother’s Day Mom. Love you.

9- You are the light that lightens my path of life. Happy Mother’s Day.

10- All that I am today, I owe it to you mom. Thank you. Happy Mother’s Day.

