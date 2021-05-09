Mother’s Day 2021: 3 Gift ideas to make all new moms feel loved on THIS special day

Mother’s Day 2021 will be celebrated on May 9. So, here are some gift ideas according to experts to surprise all new moms and make them feel special, loved and pampered.

Being a mother was never easy, but certainly it wasn’t as difficult as it is in the prevailing trying times. Despite the gloom around due to COVID 19 second wave, we cannot afford to give a miss to the moment to cherish the young women who have just been blessed with their children, in a world that’s different from what it was just two years back. As we mark the International Mother’s Day, this is the perfect occasion to salute real women power – the power of giving life. So, experts give you advice on Mother’s Day gift ideas for all new moms.

Hygiene and Wellness

For the sake of personal hygiene and body wellness, a new mom requires a lot of skincare products. Dr Himanshu Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of Mother Sparsh said, “New mothers have to go through a lot of metabolic and physical changes throughout their pregnancy. In the meantime, their skin and hair might get damaged a lot. So, they need some delicate and chemical-free skin and hair care products to reverse their akin and hair quality in their previous form. So, hygiene and wellness products or any skincare or haircare hampers would be a great idea to make all new moms feel pampered this Mother’s Day 2021.”

Health tracking

Apart from the wellness of nature, technology is another tool that has evolved significantly to offer multiple health-related solutions. Wouldn’t that be a good and smart way to tell the new moms that you care? Aayushi Kishore, Co-founder of Fire-Boltt opines, “The ongoing war against the pandemic needs a pro-active participation from all of us. This Mother’s Day, we can gift them a device that would let them have their health-related information on their wrists. With a smartwatch, they can keep a constant tab on their blood, oxygen level, heart rate, sleep pattern, blood pressure, walking pattern and hydration rate.”

Moments with the little one

How can a new mom miss having fun time with the toddler? We know this phase is once in a lifetime opportunity, so we should make the most of it. The gift must be able to amplify the fun quotient between mom and kid. Achin Gupta, Country Head-India of ZOOOK thinks, “Not just while dancing around with the little one in joy, but also on bed while making the little one doze off, music can be a constant companion of the new moms. Whether it’s hurrah time or the lullaby hour, a Bluetooth speaker will always come handy and convenient.”

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2021: Here are some fun ways to spend Mother’s Day at home

Share your comment ×