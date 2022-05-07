Mother’s Day 2022: Send these wishes to your beloved mothers

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and we can hardly contain our excitement at the prospect of honouring and respecting our mothers' efforts and contributions. The day honours the bond of love and affection that exists between a mother and her child, as well as the spirit of motherhood. It's important to express gratitude for all of her love and effort over the years. With the best Mother's Day wishes and messages, you can remind her of your love and appreciation.

Here, we bring you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your mom on her special day.

I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother’s Day!

Thank you for laughing with us in the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times! What would we do without you? Happy Mother’s Day Ma!

It’s my time to tell you how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring, loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

Happy Mother’s Day! We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Literally.

Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.

Thank you for being the greatest Mum in the world. I feel so happy and proud to be your daughter. Happy Mother’s Day!

You are the most caring and loving person I know. Thanks for bringing me into this world and being there for me every day. I love you, Mum!

Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal for putting up with me all these years.

I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.

