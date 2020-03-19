Motherhood: THESE are the signs that you are breastfeeding properly

Motherhood is not only a joyous occasion, but it's also an overwhelming experience. If you are new mommie, then these signs will help you understand if you are breastfeeding correctly or not.

Motherhood is one of the most fruitful and overwhelming experiences. Some say that it's an experience that completes a woman. While women love to embrace the pregnancy stage and do everything for their child, the actual journey begins once you hold your child in your arms for the first time. Right from staying up at nights to becoming a monkey for that one smile, a woman does everything she can to make her newborn happy.

When it comes to a newborn, breastfeeding is the most crucial part of the first 6 months of their birth. Breast Milk protects the baby against allergies, sickness and helps in their growth and development. Hence, mommies end up worrying about breastfeeding, and that is completely normal. So, if you are a new mommy, then read below to find out some ways which state that you are breastfeeding correctly.

Signs you are breastfeeding correctly:

Your baby has a good appetite:

If your baby is feeling quite hungry, then that's good news since you are breastfeeding correctly. Newborns usually feed 10-12 times in 24 hours during the primary days. That is because their metabolism is increasing rapidly, and for that he/she needs nutrients.

You have to change diapers multiple times:

One of the easiest signs is diaper changing. If you are changing your baby's diaper 4 to 6 times a day, then you are breastfeeding correctly. Initially, they will also poop several times a day, but with time, the consistency of their poop will change.

Your baby is calm:

Always remember a well-fed baby is smiling, happy and calm. So if your baby is feeling content after the nursing session, then you are doing a good job.

Your baby gains good weight:

Babies lose weight in the first 2-3 weeks of their birth, but if they are fed properly they start gaining weight after 3 weeks. It'll be a slow process, so make sure that you feed your baby from both the breasts.

Your breasts will feel fine:

After feeding the baby, your breasts will become soft and lighter. Your shoulders and back will even feel relaxed.

