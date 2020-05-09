Mother's Day 2020: Wishes images, Wallpapers, Cards, Greetings and Photos to wish your mom

Happy Mother's Day 2020 Wishes images: People across the world will celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow. Want to send her greetings and wishes? Check out the list right here.

Mother's Day which is celebrated on second Sunday of May falls on May 10 this year. The day celebrates mothers, maternal bond and their priceless contribution to society. Every day should be a mother's day and not just one day should be celebrated, however, they do deserve a special dedicated, don't you think? As we hardly get time with our moms due to busy schedules, Mother's day is the perfect opportunity to show our love, affection, gratitude for our moms. Gift her and take out some time for her and make her feel special.

Speaking of Mother's day, we should thank Anna Marie Jarvis who is responsible for the day. She had celebrated this day to honour her own mother Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis who was a social activist during the American Civil war. To recognize the efforts of Anna for her mother, the then Prez of United States, Thomas Woodrow Wilson, signed a proclamation on May 9, 1914, and declared the second Sunday of May as a national holiday to honour of mothers.

Talking about celebrations, the day is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the world. However, due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, this year, the celebrations will be quite different as we are confined to our homes. However, that should not stop you from making her special. We had earlier compiled a list of gifts and activities you can with your mother on this day. And if you are looking for special image based wishes, greetings and cards then we have got you covered. Scroll below to find image-based wishes for your mom.

Mother's Day 2020 Wishes images, Wallpapers, Cards, Greetings and Pictures:

1. Happy Mother's Day to the most wonderful mom in the world. You rock!

2. No matter age or distance I love you and I always will. Happy Mother's Day!

3. To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.Happy Mother's Day!

4. She is strong, she is funny, she is kind, she is beautiful, she is caring, she is my hero, She is my MOM. Happy Mother’s Day!

5. My heart feels boundless joy to thank you for being my best friend, philosopher, and mentor through all these years!

6. Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom! We don’t say it enough, but we really appreciate all that you do for us every day.

You are truly the glue that holds our family together!

7. Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I feel so blessed to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me. I love you!

8. Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!

9. Your smile makes my day and your love is the purest emotion I have ever felt. Love you, mummy. Happy Mother’s Day.

10. Happy Mother’s Day. For my mother, Thank you for doing everything for me and our family. Words will never be able to express how much you mean to me.

