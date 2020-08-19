  1. Home
Mountains To Mandala: THIS is the best tattoo for you as per your zodiac sign

Wondering what is the best tattoo for you? Let the stars guide you for the best tattoos that will really fit your character.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 03:26 pm
One always thinks through before getting inked. Tattoos are something that are permanently etched on your skin for the rest of your life. Getting a tattoo is a special moment and everybody wants it to be perfect.

Tattoos and zodiacs have a special connection. An individual’s tattoo can reveal a lot about their personality. If you are excited to get inked soon but can’t decide what to get, then here is the list of tattoo ideas based on your zodiac signs that will help you for an ink match made in heaven.

Aries
Aries are peppy, adventurous and have a strong sense of direction. Therefore, a tattoo with arrows or shooting stars is ideal for them.

Taurus
Taurus are humble, grounded people and are ruled by the planet of love- Venus. Therefore, a tattoo with leaves, roses or other floral symbols is ideal for them.

Gemini
Gemini are energetic, chirpy and of dual sided nature. Therefore, a ying-yang, branches and wings tattoos are perfect for them.


 
Cancer
Cancer are stable and peace lovers. Therefore, an anchor or heartbeat tattoo is ideal for them.

Leo
Leo are strong, dominating and born leaders. Therefore, a lion or crown tattoo is ideal for them as it depicts boldness.


 
Virgo
Virgos are disciplined and perfectionist. Therefore, a detailed geometric or minimalist tattoo is a perfect match for them.


 
Libra
Libras are uber intelligent and loving. Therefore, a tattoo with cursive quote or aesthetic animals are ideal for them.


 
Scorpio
Scorpios are super mysterious. Therefore, a rose or phoenix tattoo is best for them.


 
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is extremely adventurous. Therefore, a tattoo of latitude coordinates, globe, map or mountains is perfect for them.


 
Capricorn
Capricorns are super serious and most grounded. Therefore, minimalistic one-word motivational or classic shapes are best suited to them.


 
Aquarius
Aquarius is unique. Therefore, a tattoo of mandala art or small quotes is unique and apt for them.


 
Pisces
Pisces are cool-minded and creative personalities. Therefore, a tattoo with waves or butterfly is ideal for them.

Credits :Getty Images

