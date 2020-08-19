Mountains To Mandala: THIS is the best tattoo for you as per your zodiac sign

Wondering what is the best tattoo for you? Let the stars guide you for the best tattoos that will really fit your character.

One always thinks through before getting inked. Tattoos are something that are permanently etched on your skin for the rest of your life. Getting a tattoo is a special moment and everybody wants it to be perfect.

Tattoos and zodiacs have a special connection. An individual’s tattoo can reveal a lot about their personality. If you are excited to get inked soon but can’t decide what to get, then here is the list of tattoo ideas based on your zodiac signs that will help you for an ink match made in heaven.

Aries

Aries are peppy, adventurous and have a strong sense of direction. Therefore, a tattoo with arrows or shooting stars is ideal for them.

Taurus

Taurus are humble, grounded people and are ruled by the planet of love- Venus. Therefore, a tattoo with leaves, roses or other floral symbols is ideal for them.

Gemini

Gemini are energetic, chirpy and of dual sided nature. Therefore, a ying-yang, branches and wings tattoos are perfect for them.





Cancer

Cancer are stable and peace lovers. Therefore, an anchor or heartbeat tattoo is ideal for them.

Leo

Leo are strong, dominating and born leaders. Therefore, a lion or crown tattoo is ideal for them as it depicts boldness.





Virgo

Virgos are disciplined and perfectionist. Therefore, a detailed geometric or minimalist tattoo is a perfect match for them.





Libra

Libras are uber intelligent and loving. Therefore, a tattoo with cursive quote or aesthetic animals are ideal for them.





Scorpio

Scorpios are super mysterious. Therefore, a rose or phoenix tattoo is best for them.





Sagittarius

Sagittarius is extremely adventurous. Therefore, a tattoo of latitude coordinates, globe, map or mountains is perfect for them.





Capricorn

Capricorns are super serious and most grounded. Therefore, minimalistic one-word motivational or classic shapes are best suited to them.





Aquarius

Aquarius is unique. Therefore, a tattoo of mandala art or small quotes is unique and apt for them.





Pisces

Pisces are cool-minded and creative personalities. Therefore, a tattoo with waves or butterfly is ideal for them.

Credits :Getty Images

