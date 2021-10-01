Movie dialogues from Audrey Hepburn films that will take you back to the good old days

There are some Hollywood actors that have acquired legendary status over time. From their fashion sense to their acting abilities, people have gone gaga over them. One such Hollywood icon is Audrey Hepburn. She is known for films such as My Fair Lady, Roman Holiday and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She is also known for her classic fashion sense.

So we have made for you a specially curated list of the film dialogues from some of the most loved films of Audrey Hepburn. Have a look at this list below.

“Well, when I get it the only thing that does any good is to jump in a cab and go to Tiffany's. Calms me down right away. The quietness and the proud look of it; nothing very bad could happen to you there. If I could find a real-life place that'd make me feel like Tiffany's, then - then I'd buy some furniture and give the cat a name!” -Holly Golightly, Breakfast at Tiffany’s

“You know what's wrong with you, Miss Whoever-you-are? You're chicken, you've got no guts. You're afraid to stick out your chin and say, 'Okay, life's a fact, people do fall in love, people do belong to each other because that's the only chance anybody's got for real happiness.' You call yourself a free spirit, a 'wild thing,' and you're terrified somebody's gonna stick you in a cage. Well, baby, you're already in that cage. You built it yourself. And it's not bounded in the west by Tulip, Texas, or in the east by Somali-land. It's wherever you go. Because no matter where you run, you just end up running into yourself.” -Paul Varjak, Breakfast at Tiffany’s

“But I'm used to hear her say, "Good morning" everyday. Her joys, her woes, her highs, her lows. Second nature to me now. Like breathing out and breathing in. I'm very grateful she's a woman! And so easy to forget. Rather like a habit, one can always break! And yet, I've grown accustomed to the trace of something in the air. Accustomed to her... face.” -Henry Higgins, My Fair Lady

“I sold flowers; I didn't sell myself. Now you've made a lady of me, I'm not fit to sell anything else.” -Eliza Doolittle

“I have to leave you now. I'm going to that corner there and turn. You must stay in the car and drive away. Promise not to watch me go beyond the corner. Just drive away and leave me as I leave you.” -Princess Ann, Roman Holiday

