Movie dialogues to awaken your inner strength

Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
   
It is very natural to feel weak and vulnerable at times. There can be days when you feel low for no reason at all and feel like giving up on everything. At such times what is important is to awaken your inner strength and not give up. When it comes to movies, there are many motivating films that compel us to be the best version of ourselves. 

 

So we have made for you a specially curated list of some of the most inspiring and motivating movie dialogues that will surely make you feel motivated.

 

“If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.” -Ratatouille

 

“You want to get out of the hole? First you’re going to have to put down the shovel.” -Incredibles 2

 

“You’ll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you up to the good stuff you weren’t paying attention to.” -Good Will Hunting

 

“You’ve got this. Most of the time, the challenges you face are those you were already built to handle.” -Gladiator

 

“It is not our abilities that show what we truly are… it is our choices.” -Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

 

“Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming. What do we do? We swim, swim.” -Finding Nemo

 

“How many times do I have to teach you: just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.” -Black Panther

 

“When you get a different vantage point it changes your perspective ... It allows you to see things you should have seen a long time ago.” -First Man

 

Credits: Pexels, Scmp


