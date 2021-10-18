Movie dialogues on being different from the rest

Life isn’t easy when you don’t fit in. There are many people who are different from the rest. They stand out from the crowd and have a different approach to things. They believe in carving their own path and are non-conformist and unconventional. Such people are not afraid to say what’s on their minds and cannot care less about fitting in.

When it comes to films that describe the perks as well as the perils of being different, there are many movies that have perfectly captured such emotions. Have a look at some dialogues from such films below.

“It is not our abilities that show what we truly are… it is our choices.”–Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

“Why are you trying so hard to fit in when you were born to stand out?” – What a girl wants

“At some point you’ve got to decide for yourself who you're gonna be. Can’t let nobody make that decision for you.” – Moonlight

“What's Normal, Anyways?"- Forrest Gump

“Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.” -Dead Poets' Society

“When you get a different vantage point it changes your perspective ... It allows you to see things you should have seen a long time ago.” -First Man

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” -Mulan

Also Read: The Big Bang Theory: Check out the zodiac signs of the main characters of this sitcom