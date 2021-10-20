Movie dialogues that will take you back to the black and white era

There is something about the black and white era that makes us swoon over the sheer perfection of everything. From the characters to the dialogues, everything is nothing but beautiful. Some popular films from that era include Gone With The Wind, Casablanca, It’s a Wonder Life, Roman Holiday, Shane, Mary Poppins, Psycho, Some Like It Hot, etc.

We have made for you a specially curated list of dialogues from some of the most popular black and white films.

“Look at that! Look how she moves. That's just like Jell-O on springs. She must have some sort of built-in motor. I tell you, it's a whole different sex!” -Some Like It Hot

“I’m saying this because it’s true. Inside of us, we both know you belong with Victor. You’re part of his work, the thing that keeps him going. If that plane leaves the ground and you’re not with him, you’ll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.” -Casablanca

“As God is my witness, as God is my witness they're are not going to lick me. I'm going to live through this and when its all over, I'll never be hungry again. No, nor any of my folk. If I have to lie, steal, cheat, or kill, as God is my witness I'll never be hungry again." -Gone With The Wind

“They are probably looking at me...let them. Let them see what kind of person I am I never hurt a fly, i hope they're watching, they'll see.. They'll see and they'll know "Because she couldn't hurt a fly.” -Pyscho

“Your Excellency, I trust you will not find it necessary to use that word again. Were I not completely aware of my duty to my family and to my country, I would not have come back tonight or indeed ever again!” -Roman Holiday

