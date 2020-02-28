Movie Talk: THESE are the horror films that cannot be missed in 2020

If you love horror movies, and Conjuring is your favourite one, then these are some horror movies that you must watch in 2020. Each of them is different but one thing is same and that is horror.

Movies connect us to the parallel world, while some movies are a reflection of society. Movies entertain us, enthral us, while some also make sure to scare us with their gory screenplay and mindful direction. There are multiple genres in Cinema and one genre that has gained popularity with time in the horror genre. Not many people approve of the horror genre, but there are a few people who love the genre too.

If you are someone who loves to watch horror movies and Conjuring is your fav movie of all time, then 2020 is your year. There are so many horror movies releasing this year that you have to make a must-watch list for the same.

Read below to find out some amazing horror movies that are all set to scare you in 2020.

Underwater:

Released in January this movie has a sci-fi horror plot, and it still works in the favour of the film. A team goes underwater and while on there, the rig starts to crack, because when they reached the bottom of the ocean something else decided to come up.

Antlers:

Releasing in April, this movie is based on novelist and screenwriter Nick Antosca's short horror story 'The quiet boy.' The story follows a little boy secretly feeding a creature in the attic. And one day the creature exists, leaving a bloody trail. Sound's horrific right?

Antebellum:

Releasing in April, this movie is filled with mystery, suspense and moving imagery that might just make this one a movie worth watching.

Saint Maud:

Releasing in March, this movie follows a theme of life and death, of sin and salvation, religion and the human soul. In this movie, a young nurse named Maud whose job it is to take care of a patient begins to slowly believe she can save said patient's soul.

A Quiet Place II:

After the massive success of part 1, part 2 is all set to be released in March. The Abbott family's search for a safe haven continues in the second chapter, however, some incidents take place that makes them believe that the only people left are not the people worth saving.

