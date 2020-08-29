  1. Home
Muharram 2020: History, significance and why is it celebrated

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic year, according to the Islamic calendar. Read on to know why Muslims mourn on this day and its significance.
People,Muharram 2020,History or MuharramMuharram 2020: History, significance and why is it celebrated
Muharram or Yaum-e-Ashura marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, according to the Islamic calendar or the Hirji Calendar. It is considered one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Muslim community. 

On the 10th day of Muharram, also known as Ashura, Shia Muslims across the world mourn the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussain Ali. The grandson of the Prophet was killed on this day during the battle of Karbala, by the soldiers of Caliph Yazid in 680 AD, according to Hindustan Times. Since then, Imam Hussain’s death is mourned among the Muslim community. 

Here’s how Muslims observe the day of Muharram.

On this day, mourners offer prayers at mosques and take out the processions grieving the death of the Prophet’s grandson. However, Ashura is observed differently by Shia and Sunni Muslims around the world. 

The Shia sects mark the day with meetings, morning processions, fasting and feeding the poor. As an act of self-flagellation, mourners whip themselves with sharp objects to show solidarity with the martyrs. They also refrain from attending and celebrating all joyous events in this period. 

Sunni Muslims, on the other hand, observe the day with fasts from sunrise to sunset. They also hold gatherings and pray in mosques to remember the sacrifice done by Iman Hussain.  

