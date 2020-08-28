  1. Home
Muharram 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status and messages to send on Hijri New Year

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of the month is called the Day of Ashura where Muslims mourn the martyrdom of prophet’s grandson. So, here are some quotes and messages to send on Hijri New Year.
Mumbai
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and the second holiest month after Ramadan. The word Muharram means prohibited. The tenth day of Muharram is known as the Day of Ashura. As part of the “Mourning of Muharram”, Shia Muslims practice fasting. Sunni Muslims practice fasting on the Day of Ashura. On Muharram, Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali and his family.

Husayn ibn Ali was the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad who was killed in the Battle of Karbala. Muharram 2020 is going to take place on August 29. So, on this Islamic New Year, wish your loved ones with some thoughtful messages.

Muharram 2020: Messages, wishes and WhatsApp status for this day

1.On this Hijri New Year, let us pray to God that this year is full of peace and happiness.

2.May Allah bless you and your family throughout the year. Have a blessed Muharram.

3.May this year be full of happiness, prosperity and joy. Sumameen.

4.On this auspicious day of Muharram, may Allah bless you and your family always. Happy Hijri New Year.

5.A very happy Hijri New Year to everyone. Let us pray to god on this day to get his blessings.

6.On this auspicious day, I’m sending prayers for everyone’s well-being. Happy Hijri New Year.

7.On this Al-Hijri, may Allah bless you always with bravery, patience and health. Happy Islamic New Year.

8.May this new year bring a lot of peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Happy Hijri New Year.

9.May almighty forever shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Hijri New Year.

10.Happy New Islamic Year Hijri to all of you. Stay blessed.

Credits :hindustantimes, wikipedia, india, getty images

