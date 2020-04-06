This Mumbai couple took precautions, did COVID 19 test after travelling from Sri Lanka: Check out their story

Read on to find out how this Mumbai couple deftly prevented Coronavirus and its spread by self-quarantining and undergoing COVID-19 tests asap.

It is a tough time right now for the entire world as the novel Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. Speaking of India and COVID-19 cases, as of today, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare more than 4000 positive cases have been reported. And till now, 291 patients have been cured or discharged. Unfortunately, the death toll has surpassed 100. The worst-hit state is Maharashtra and it remains to be a hotbed of COVID-19 with 45 deaths and more than 700 positives cases. Amid the negativity, today, we are sharing a tale of a Mumbai couple who serve as a great example of responsible citizens.

Anand Bhayani & Riddhi Palan Bhayani had visited Sri Lanka for a vacation. However, they came back to India a day before the Janta Curfew and opted for self-quarantine for 9 days in a hotel even though they neither showed any signs of Coronavirus infection nor were stamped by government officials. As we all know, the symptoms of COVID-19 does not appear as soon as you contract the infection. WHO states, "Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days. The “incubation period” means the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease."

Check out how Anand and Riddhi deftly prevented Coronavirus and its spread by self-quarantining in the hotel and undergoing COVID-19 tests.

"It was a dazzling experience to explore the beaches, open sky, green patches & spectacular sunset views during our trip to the land of mighty Ravana. Our trip started on March 13th and ended on the 21st. We had to cut short our trip due to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March. We had to book an immediate flight on 21st; also during that time the corona cases went up from 1 to 52 in those 9 days due to many European nationals present in the country as tourists."

"Now, after we reached India via the only flight for Chennai and then to Mumbai via a connecting flight, we were thoroughly checked but were not stamped for home quarantine as Sri Lanka was not in the high alert zone. However, as responsible citizens, I and my wife decided to not go home and instead chose to stay in a hotel nearby where all the rooms were sanitized and extremely well-maintained. In the hotel, we stayed for 9 days and didn’t leave the room for a moment as all the breakfast and food was ordered in the room. That was done to keep a distance from any person to come in contact with us as we had travelled from abroad and didn’t want anyone to get an infection if we were carrying any as that time we were unsure of our health status thought we were perfectly safe."

"We had carried all the necessary precautions during our travel but as responsible citizens, we wanted to maintain this till at least a week so that we know everyone are safe around us. After we checked out the hotel, we headed straight to Fortis hospital in Mulund where we conducted our COVID-19 test and the results were negative and with this, we ended our trip to reach home safe and healthy. With what all happened in this trip, actually has got us even closer, and now, we have a story that is full of love, fun, emotions and consciousness."

Credits :Pinkvilla

