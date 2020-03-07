Munni Badnaam, Chikni Chameli, Jalebi Bai: Bollywood songs that objectified women

Women's Day is a special day to be celebrated. It's about respecting the women, giving her a sense of equality and considering her as a human rather than an object. However, there are Bollywood songs that have objectified women. Read on to know more.

Bollywood has produced several movies with female leads that have really inspired us and given a fine example of equality. However, in Bollywood, women have vulgarly been objectified in different movie songs. The songs have metaphorically compared the women with several objects and described their body parts in a shady manner. But these soundtracks are quite popular dance numbers the lyrics of which are demeaning to women showing them absolute disrespect. These tracks attack a woman's dignity. Some of the Bollywood songs where women have been disrespected, are Chikni Chameli, Chittiyan Kalaiyan, Baby Doll, Mera Naam Mary Hai and others. But the list is endless where women have been portrayed as an object.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to cherish women empowerment, give respect to the women and appreciate their contributions. But these songs make us think once again about the celebration. Some of the songs have been jotted down to provide some examples.

These are the Bollywood songs that objectified women from the core. Check them out below.

Munni Badnaam

This song is from the film 'Dabangg' where the character of a woman has been scandalised with some detailed descriptions about her body parts.

Chikni Chameli

Chikni Chameli from the film 'Agneepath' portrays woman as a sex object.

Jalebi Bai

In 'Jalebi Bai' from 'Double Dhamaal', the actress has been called as a dessert to be served on a plate in front of men. It compares the woman's body with the sweet jalebi.

Mera Naam Mary

'Mera Naam Mary Hai' is from the film 'Brother'. In this song, Mary is trying to convince a man to buy her and once she is sold then Mary is his property.

Baby Doll

Baby Doll from the film 'Ragini MMS 2' again portrays the woman as a sex object calling her a 'baby doll'.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai

This song from the film 'Mohra' has objectified the woman calling her 'mast cheez'. This song with the sexual innuendos had inspired many roadside eve-teasers to call a woman as mast cheez.

Fevicol Se

This song from Dabangg 2 compared woman with a tandoori chicken to be swallowed with alcohol in the most absurd way.

Chittiyan Kalaiyan

This time women's wrists have also not been left without objectification. Here, the actress requests her lover to take her to movies and shopping and she does that by alluring her lover with the fair-complexioned wrists.

Read More