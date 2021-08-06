Music Therapy: 3 Best AR Rahman songs that you can listen to on loop

Music indeed has the power to heal. When you listen to music, you feel relaxed, rejuvenated and energised. Good music makes you forget all your troubles and can turn any dull day into a happy one. When it comes to artists who have created music that is iconic and immensely popular, the first person that comes to mind is the musical maestro AR Rahman.

AR Rahman has created tons of songs that are etched in our minds and hearts and that literally give us goosebumps every time we listen to them! So here is a list of some of the best songs by AR Rahman for you to listen to.

Kun Faya Kun

Bollywood has tons of Sufi songs, but Kun Faya Kun indeed holds a very special place in our hearts. It connects us to the divine. From the film ‘Rockstar’, this song features Ranbir Kapoor and in the song, he can be seen being lost in the glory of the divine power.

Tere Bina

From the film ‘Guru’, this song is indeed one of the most romantic songs of Bollywood. It features Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and has a soul-soothing quality to it.

Dil Se Re

This song is undoubtedly etched in everyone’s heart! Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, this song has a unique feel to it. It transports you to another world with its thoughtful lyrics and soulful composition.

