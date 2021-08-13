Music Therapy: 3 Most soulful songs sung by KK

There are some songs that transport you to a world that is magical, romantic, and is filled with fantasies. Such songs not only make you feel good but also make you forget all your troubles and worries. When it comes to singers who have a magical voice and have the power to uplift your mood, Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, tops the list.

KK indeed has a soulful voice and has many songs to his credit that have become immensely popular, to say the least. Have a look at some such songs by KK that are ideal to listen to on a weekend or to take a breather during those hectic weeks.

Yaaron

This song is perfect to give you all the feels! It will take you on a trip down memory lane, from remembering your school friends to your first crush, this song is indeed one of the best songs sung by KK.

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

From the film ‘Woh Lamhe’, this song is like an anthem of love! It talks about the beautiful feeling of being in love with someone. It is soulful, heartwarming, and refreshing. This song features Shiny Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut.

O Meri Jaan

From the film ‘Life In A Metro’, this song is will make you feel romantic and make you believe in true love. Although the entire soundtrack of this film is noteworthy, ‘O Meri Jaan’ by KK definitely takes the cake.

