Music Therapy: 4 Songs to listen to if you like old school jazz

There are days when we just want to put our feet up and unwind. We want nothing but mental peace and ideally would want to take a break with a hot cup of coffee. At such times, listening to relaxing old school jazz music is probably the best thing that you can do to achieve serenity and calmness. There is nothing as comforting as slow jazz music.

So we have for you a specially curated list of some of the best possible jazz songs that will transport you into a world of cigars, saxophones and gramophones!

Tadow

This song by FKJ and Masego is catchy and soothing. It’ll make you groove to its beats while also making you feel relaxed and upbeat.

All About That Bass

Sure, the original track sung by Meghan Trainor is undoubtedly amazing, but the version of this song by Postmodern Jukebox is something else! Listen to the slow, jazz version below.

Feeling Good

This song is a classic jazz song, sung in the soulful voice of Michael Buble. It’ll indeed make you feel good and will make you forget all your troubles!

Careless Whisper

When it comes to old school jazz, you can never go wrong with ‘Careless Whisper’. Sung by George Michael, this song is timeless and a classic piece!

