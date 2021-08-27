Music Therapy: 4 Songs to listen to when you are in a mood to dance

Being perpetually at home, we aren’t really able to get any exercise. We are sitting on a chair all day and are unable to get any form of physical activity. Dance is a great form of exercise that not only helps you stay fit but also uplifts your mood and spirit. You don’t necessarily have to be trained and can dance just as your heart desires!

When it comes to songs that are great to groove to, there are many different ones that come to mind. So here are 4 such songs that are great to dance on and forget all your troubles!

Show Me How You Burlesque

From the film ‘Burlesque’, this song is indeed one of the best songs to dance your heart out on. Sung in the powerful voice of Christina Aguilera, this track is sure to make you groove!

Hips Don’t Lie

This classic and timeless track by Shakira is definitely everyone’s anthem when it comes to moving those hips on the beat!

Taki Taki

Don’t let the Spanish lyrics stop you from dancing on this catchy track! Sung by Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B, this song has beats that will compel you to show your moves!

Cheap Thrills

Perfect for the weekend, the lyrics of this song is something that every broke young adult can relate to! Check out the video of this song below.

