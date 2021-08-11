Music Therapy: 8 Songs to listen to on a rainy day

Rains combined with good music can put anyone into a good mood instantly. At the onset of the monsoon, we are have curated a list of songs that are perfect to listen to on a rainy day.

You can jam to this monsoon playlist in your car, on your balcony or in your kitchen while cooking. Make sure you add these songs right away to your monsoon playlist and get jamming!

From mellow Indie songs to romantic Bollywood tracks, here are 8 songs you can listen to on a rainy day:

Jahaan tu chala

A song from the movie Gully Boy sung by Jasleen Royal is definitely for the rainy feels during monsoon. It is a happy song, inspiring, romantic and is definitely going to put you in a cheery mood, maybe sing along a little.

Rimjhim gire saawan

This song is a classic old Bollywood song from the movie Manzil by the legendary Kishore Kumar, this song is a must for any monsoon playlist. It is filmed in Mumbai and features Amitabh Bachhan and Moushumi Chatterjee walking down the streets of Mumbai in the rain.

Mausam

Mausam by Lucky Ali is here to send you all happy vibes whilst enjoying the pouring rain. Embracing the monsoon and blessing mother nature for sending some respite from the scorching heat.

Taal se taal

If you feel a little groovy, tap your feet and dance along to this classic Bollywood song from the movie Taal by A.R Rehman. It will definitely get you swaying and singing while enjoying a rainy day at home.

Kasto mazza

Missing train journeys during monsoon? From the movie Parineeta, this song is here to transport you to the valleys and scenic views of Darjeeling. Make yourself a cup of hot tea and listen to this song that will instantly put you in a good mood while enjoying the pouring rain.

Koi ladki hai

If that’s not enough, here’s another song to put on your rain boots and go dance in the pouring rain. A song from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai, by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, this song is here to dance away the gloomy days and look forward to happy days.

Alag aasmaan

If you’re in for an Indie and chill vibe, a song to put you at ease, listen to this track by Anuv Jain. It will make you want to sit on your balcony, soak in the rain and enjoy the company of your friends or a lover on a rainy day.

Monta re

Any playlist is incomplete without this song from the movie Lootera. Monta Re is here to wash away all your worries just like the rain and enjoy your day at home while cooking some delicious pakodas or a monsoon snack to enjoy the rain.

