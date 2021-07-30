Music Therapy: Feeling low? Here are 3 songs that will motivate and inspire you

There are times when you don’t feel productive and don’t feel like conquering the world. All you want to do is lie on your bed all day long. On such days, you feel low for no reason and severely lack motivation and inspiration. You might feel anxious or restless and might not want to do anything at all.

At such times, surrounding yourself with positive affirmations is the best thing to do. One way to do this is to listen to songs that are motivating and inspiring and that awaken the spirit in you to keep going. So we have for you 3 such songs that will come in handy on dreary and dull days.

Aashayein from Iqbal

Sung in the soulful voice of KK, Aashayein is a song that will motivate you to be the best version of yourself and deal with the challenges and struggles that come your way, with a smile. It will teach you that focusing on your goal is the only thing that matters.

Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Listening to this powerful song will give you the determination to be the best and be ambitious and unstoppable. It will teach you that life does come with a fair share of struggles, but a true winner is someone who battles all the struggles and carves their own path.

Ziddi Dil from Mary Kom

This song is like an anthem for the ones who never want to stop and want to push themselves to achieve their goals. If you don’t feel too motivated or inspired, this song will surely lift up your spirits and change your mood.

