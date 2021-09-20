Music Therapy: Listen to these songs to motivate yourself to be the best

More often than not, the mundane lifestyle, the boring chores and the monotonous routine can make you feel unproductive and lethargic. You may feel like you lack motivation and don’t want to push yourself. Such feelings can lead to you feeling worthless and not good enough. At such times, listening to songs that motivate you can work wonders!

So we have made for you a specially curated list of some of the most motivational and upbeat songs that will compel you to be the best version of yourself.

Me Too by Meghan Trainor

Listen to this song, when you feel worthless or hopeless. The upbeat lyrics and the catchy beats, will surely make you fall in love with yourself and count your blessings!

Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys

Have you lately been ungrateful or felt unappreciated? Then this song should definitely be on your playlist. Listen to this song to celebrate your achievements and prepare yourself to take the world by storm!

Confident by Demi Lovato

When it comes to boss girl vibes, this song by Demi Lovato surely tops the list. Be the best version of yourself and stop being apologetic about standing out from the crowd!

Roar by Katy Perry

Motivate yourself and sharpen your claws to achieve your goals. This song is all about letting yourself be heard and not being afraid of what the future holds for you. Check out the video of this song below.

