Music Therapy: Listen to these songs when you are in a poetic mood

Life can become monotonous and boring sometimes. At such times, adding a bit of colour and poetry into your life can surely do wonders! When it comes to poetic music, there are many songs from Bollywood films that are incredibly soulful and that have a poetic feel to them. So if you are in a poetic mood, then we have the ultimate playlist for you!

Here is a specially curated list of soulful and soothing songs that you can listen to when you are in a poetic mood.

‘In Dino’ from Life in a Metro

This song is all about self-love and taking a break from the hectic life to live a little. Listen to this song when you want to remind yourself of how beautiful life can be!

‘Iktara’ from Wake up Sid!

Sung in the soulful voice of Kavita Seth, this melodious track from the film ‘Wake up Sid!’ surely has to be on your playlist when you want to relax and unwind. This song comes in the film when Aisha realises her feelings for Sid.

‘Dooriyan’ from Love Aaj Kal

The voice of Mohit Chauhan is enough to get you into a poetic mood and make you forget all your troubles! Listen to this song when you want to simply get transported into another world of soulful music and meaningful lyrics.

‘Ramta Jogi’ from Taal

‘Taal’ is a film that boasts of tracks that are catchy, upbeat and soulful. One of the most popular tracks from this film is ‘Ramta Jogi’. Check out the song below.

