Music Therapy: Listen to these songs when you want to put your feet up and relax

The weekend is here. It is the time to take a break and let yourself relax after a hectic and tiring week. While most people like to go out and spend the weekend by dancing in a club or visiting their favourite restaurant, others like to simply relax and unwind at home. If you belong to the second category, then we have for you just the right playlist.

Check out this list of songs that are a must have on your playlist on putting your feet up and simply watching time or by this weekend.

Chaandan Mein

This soulful track by Kailash Kher, will definitely take you back to the simpler times. Listen to this wholesome and soothing song when you want to take a break from the filmy music.

Tere Bin

From the film ‘Delhi Heights’, this track is sung by Rabbi Shergill. It is an upbeat track and is sure to make you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. The soul-stirring lyrics are a plus.

Aave Re Hitchki

Sung in the melodious voice of Shankar Mahadevan, this track is from the film ‘Mirzya’. While this film has many songs that are unique and appealing, this track is one of a kind.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha

What better way to unwind than listening to the absolutely breathtaking music by R.D. Burman? Listen to this iconic song from the film ‘1942 Love Story’ to get into a romantic vibe this weekend.

