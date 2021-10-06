Music Therapy: The ultimate evening jog playlist

The pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and has severely limited our social interactions. This has resulted in most of us feeling lonely and bored. At such times a great way to get some fresh air and to uplift your mood is to go for an evening walk or a jog. This not only will help you stay fit and active but will also help you take a break from your usual routine.

So if you plan on going for an evening walk any time soon, then here is the ultimate playlist that you should definitely create on your phone to have fun while jogging.

Hey Sexy Lady

This track by Shaggy is surely to get you into the jog mode. The beats will help you jog faster and the lyrics will make you feel good about yourself!

Worth It

It’s a powerful track and is ideal for a jog. It will make you feel empowered, strong and energised and we definitely help you keep up the pace during your evening jog.

Love Me Do

A soft and melodious track by the Beatles, this song is for those who want to simply feel the fresh air and take a relaxing walk around the park.

Wasabi

The catchy lyrics and the beats are enough to keep you motivated to do a long jog and not let your speed decrease. Created by Little Mix, this song is sure to make you feel inspired and powerful.

