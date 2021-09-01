Music Therapy: THIS is your ultimate Bollywood playlist for all the desi feels

Bollywood is a mix of upbeat music, catchy lyrics and romantic tracks that will set you in the mood to groove and sing along. When it comes to feel-good songs, Bollywood has a plethora of options to dive into. We have curated a list of 5 songs that you must have in your Bollywood playlist.

These songs will not only put you in a good mood, but they will make you want to dance and groove to the music all day long. These tracks will show you how not to take life so seriously, go with the flow, have fun and unwind.

Here are 5 songs to play on loop for all Bollywood lovers:

Sadi Gali - Tanu Weds Manu

This song is an upbeat, energetic Bollywood track that will instantly get you in a good mood and make you want to dance with your peers. From the movie Tanu Weds Manu, sung by Lehmber Hussainpuri, this song is a must-have in your Bollywood playlist.

London Thumakda - Queen

Another version of a highly energetic, dance-worthy Bollywood song from the movie Queen is London Thumakda. Starring Kangana Ranaut, this song makes you want to dance and jam to in your bedroom, at a wedding or any occasion with a large gathering.

Mahi Ve - Kal Ho Na Ho

Your Bollywood playlist isn’t complete without this track in it. This song gives you all the desi feels and is here to make you sway and groove to the music. Sing along the lyrics and if possible even learn the choreography of this song for your friends' wedding function.

Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti

If there’s any song that is as dynamic, vibrant and full of energy in Bollywood then it is this. The title track from the movie Rang De Basanti, this song will uplift your mood and transport you to Punjab straightaway. You can even learn a little Bhangra from this track.

Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho

Get yourself a pair of uber-cool shades and dance to this upbeat track from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. This song is for everyone who loves to flaunt their moves. Starring Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif who look stunning as always, it is a must have in your Bollywood playlist.

