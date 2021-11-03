Must have earphones under Rs 999 from Amazon

Music is now an integral part of everyone’s life be it a kid, a teenager or an adult. With dozens of playlists for every mood and event be it a heartbreak, a new job or meeting an old friend, there’s a right song for everything. It is thereby essential to have the right earphones to make your listening experience heavenly and without fuss. So, check out our comprehensive list of must have earphones and that too, under the price range of Rs. 999 which makes it an offer that is too hard to miss.

1. Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic

It comes with three sizes of ear plugs and an angled fit which makes the earphones more comfortable to be worn for longer hours. The one button universal remote with noise isolation microphone enables you to answer and manage your calls effortlessly and without any hindrance.

PRICE: ₹ 649

BUY NOW

2. In-Ear Truly Wireless Earphones

These earbuds look pretty sleek and super stylish along with being super lightweight at only about 4.1 grams. They are easy to carry around in your pocket or the bag. Get up to 12 hours of playback time with the case & up to 4 hours of playback time in a single charge.

PRICE: ₹ 849

BUY NOW

3. Earphones with 8 Hours Battery

Being lightweight in design pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful HD sound and deep boosted bass. With the inline controls you can toggle the volume, skip tracks, attend calls, and activate Siri or Google Now voice-controlled smartphone assistants.

PRICE: ₹ 799

BUY NOW

4. In-Ear Gaming Wired Headphones

The 8mm dynamic driver design pumps out the deepest bass soaring highs and ultra-clear midrange. Featuring an ergonomic design, they come with a mic, are sweat-proof, effectively reduce tangles and much easier to use. The lightweight design is ideal for listening during exercise, travel, or everyday wear.

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

5. Wireless Bluetooth Bassbuds

These wireless Bluetooth headphones with an advanced headphone chip to ensure stable signal and sound quality transmission can provide you with high-quality call or music enjoyment. The waterproof nano-coating efficiently prevents water and sweat from penetrating and damaging its sensitive component.

PRICE: ₹ 999

BUY NOW

6. Wired Earphones with HD Mic

It features a gear-shaped cable design to avoid tangles, thereby reducing microphonics, every time the cable brushes against your clothes. The high-precision microphone offers a clearer voice during calls. The voice assistant can be summoned at the touch of a button to control playback or calls.

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: This T20 World Cup season gift your cricket fanatic friends these items