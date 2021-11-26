Must have study material to ace your entrance exams

Are you a UPSC or civil services aspirant? Or maybe planning to take the GRE or English proficiency test for studying abroad? Kudos as you’ve come to the right place because our article aims to provide a comprehensive list of study materials that could help you ace these examinations. From quantitative ability to history and vocabulary building, these books are authored by reputable researchers and professors. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Indian Art and Culture for Civil Services

Indian art and Culture by Nitin Singhania offers in-depth and updated guidance to the aspirants of the Civil Services preliminary and main examinations on the subject. A wide range knowledge base of Indian art, paintings, music and architecture has been presented with the help of relevant colourful pictures, diagrams and maps which will enkindle the reader's interest.

PRICE: ₹ 562

2. Word Power Made Easy

Word Power Made Easy serves as a ready reference for students who want to brush up their English speaking, reading and writing skills. It is a must for students who want to excel in the subject and feel confident. The style of writing of this book is very easy to understand. There are separate sections on rules and applied grammar.

PRICE: ₹ 99

3. Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude has come to acquire a special place of respect and acceptance among students and aspirants appearing for a wide gamut of competitive exams. The book is more comprehensive than ever before with more than 5500 questions. The chapters begin with easy-to-grasp theory complemented by formulas and solved examples and are followed by a wide-ranging number of questions for practice.

PRICE: ₹ 478

4. Indian Polity

The book "Indian Polity" is a must-read for the aspirants appearing for the Civil Services Examinations as well as the other state Services Examinations. It is conceived to cater to the requirements of not just students appearing for competitive examinations but also postgraduates, research scholars, academics and general readers who are interested in the country's political, civil and constitutional issues.

PRICE: ₹ 620

5. Pathfinder NDA/NA

In order to get selected in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy, countless candidates from all across the country keep a vigorous eye on its entrance exam notifications, released twice in a year by the Union Public Service Commission. Pathfinder NDA/NA is a complete self-study guide that is designed for the absolute preparation of Combined Defence Services Examination.

PRICE: ₹ 526

6. Student Atlas for India

The Oxford student atlas for India uses the state-of-the-art techniques to produce maps that are accurate and easy to read. Thoroughly researched and up-to-date, this third edition of the atlas caters to the needs of the students preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the UPSC, state Public Service Commissions and other examining bodies.

PRICE: ₹ 232

