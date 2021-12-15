Must read bestselling books by Indian authors

Us book nerds love a good reading session whenever there’s some free time in between breaks and during travelling. Reading not only helps us escape from the dull monotony of everyday life but also carves a window that lets the light of empathy and maturity flow in. Hence, we’ve curated a list of must-read books by prolific Indian authors which are bound to keep you glued to the pages. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. The Palace of Illusions

First published in 2008, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's The Palace of Illusions has received wide acclaim for giving a woman's take on the timeless tale that is the Mahabharata. Narrated by Panchaali, wife of the five Pandava brothers, the novel traces her life from fiery birth and lonely childhood, where her beloved brother is her only true companion; through her complicated friendship with the enigmatic Krishna; to marriage and motherhood.

PRICE: ₹ 280

2. One Arranged Murder

Keshav has set up an investigation agency with his best friend, Saurabh. Can the two amateur detectives successfully solve another murder case that affects them personally? And where will it leave their friendship? A story about love, friendship, family and crime, it will keep you entertained and hooked right till the end.

PRICE: ₹ 143

3. The Lovers of Rampore

In The Lovers of Rampore, Ashok Chopra delves into the many mysterious forms of love thus introducing a mystic quality to the everyday lives of his characters. From the thrills of lust to the joys and fears of genuine commitment, to the exploration of desire and dispassion that exist in all relationships, this is the story of love in all its different manifestations.

PRICE: ₹ 452

4. Three Thousand Stitches

So often, it's the simplest acts of courage that touch the lives of others. Sudha Murty, through the exceptional work of the Infosys Foundation as well as through her own youth, family life and travels-encounters many such stories. And she tells them here in her characteristically clear-eyed, warm-hearted way.

PRICE: ₹ 206

5. The Lowland

Born just fifteen months apart, Subhash and Udayan are inseparable brothers, one often mistaken for the other in the Calcutta neighbourhood where they grew up. But they are also opposites, with gravely different futures ahead. Their reunion makes The Lowland a masterly novel of fate and will, exile and return.

PRICE: ₹ 338

6. A Touch of Eternity

Born on the same day and at the same time, Druvan and Anvesha know they are soulmates in every sense of the word. Their parents, however, refuse to accept their 'togetherness' at first and try to tear them apart. In the same timeline, the world has made huge progress in science and some of the first experiments to combine the body and the soul have begun. This is an opportunity for them to prove their love and tell the world that it is love that can make the impossible possible.

PRICE: ₹ 92

