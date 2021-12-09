Must read romance books that the internet and tiktok are obsessed with

Book Tok is booming with the rise of these contemporary romances and retelling of old classics. I mean who doesn’t like a good dose of romance while reading? The books featured below have created a frenzy on the internet due to their relatable characters, witty storytelling and the representation of LGBTQ+ couples. Now stop your doom scrolling on Instagram and go get yourself these gems before kick starting 2022 and start the new year one a great note! So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. It Ends With Us

With this bold and deeply personal novel, Colleen Hoover delivers a heart-wrenching story that breaks exciting new ground for her as a writer. Combining a captivating romance with a cast of all-too-human characters, it ends with us is an unforgettable tale of love that comes at the ultimate price.

PRICE: ₹ 245

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Aging and reclusive Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life. But when she chooses unknown magazine reporter Monique Grant for the job, no one is more astounded than Monique herself. As Evelyn’s story nears its conclusion, it becomes clear that her life intersects with Monique’s own in tragic and irreversible ways.

PRICE: ₹ 357

3. The Song of Achilles

Patroclus, an awkward young prince, has been exiled to the court of King Peleus and his perfect son Achilles. Despite their differences, Achilles befriends the shamed prince and their bond blossoms into something deeper. But when word comes that Helen of Sparta has been kidnapped, Achilles must go to war in distant Troy and fulfil his destiny. Torn between love and fear for his friend, Patroclus goes with him, little knowing that the years that follow will test everything they hold dear.

PRICE: ₹ 406

4. Red, White & Royal Blue

What happens when America's First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales? What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows deeper, and more dangerous, than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could derail the campaign and upend two nations and begs the question: Can love save the world after all?

PRICE: ₹ 345

5. The Spanish Love Deception

Catalina Martín, finally, not single. Her family is happy to announce that she will bring her American boyfriend to her sister’s wedding. But the problem is that she’s actually single and planning to bring a fake boyfriend. Now who will agree to this charade? Aaron Blackford? The man whose main occupation was making her blood boil had just offered himself to be her date. If fake dating to real lovers is your trope of choice, get this gem now!

PRICE: ₹ 458

6. The Love Hypothesis

When a fake relationship between scientists meets the irresistible force of attraction, it throws one woman's carefully calculated theories on love into chaos. Suddenly their little experiment feels dangerously close to combustion. And Olive discovers that the only thing more complicated than a hypothesis on love is putting her own heart under the microscope.

PRICE: ₹ 626

