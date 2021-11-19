Must read self-help books to change your outlook on life

In this day and age of increasing self-doubt and depression, our esteem seems to have taken a hit. Burnout, failed relationships and the pandemic of course, has done nothing but worsened our worst nightmares. But then, comes a ray of hope with these books. Don’t get me wrong, reading them wouldn’t vanish your problems; but rather help you with identifying the root cause and help you come out of your thinking rut. So, if you think it’s time to shake things up a bit, be sure to check these self-help books out by adding them to your cart!

1. Think Like a Monk

Jay Shetty, social media superstar and host of the #1 podcast ‘On Purpose’, distils the timeless wisdom he learned as a practising monk into practical steps anyone can take every day to live a less anxious, more meaningful life. This book sheds light on exercises we can all apply to reduce stress, improve focus, improve relationships, identify our hidden abilities, increase self-discipline and give the gifts we find in ourselves to the world.

PRICE: ₹ 313

2. Atomic Habits

In this ground-breaking book, James Clear reveals how tiny changes will help you get 1 percent better every day. He uncovers a handful of simple life hacks (the forgotten art of Habit Stacking, the unexpected power of the Two Minute Rule, or the trick to entering the Goldilocks Zone) and delves into cutting-edge psychology and neuroscience to explain why they matter. Along the way, he tells inspiring stories of Olympic gold medallists, leading CEOs and distinguished scientists.

PRICE: ₹ 415

3. Ikigai

We all have an ikigai. It's the Japanese word for ‘a reason to live’ or ‘a reason to jump out of bed in the morning’. Finding your ikigai is easier than you might think. This book will help you work out what your own ikigai really is, and equip you to change your life. You have a purpose in this world: your skills, your interests, your desires and your history have made you the perfect candidate for something. All you have to do is find it.

PRICE: ₹ 299

4. Do It Today

Are you also tired of putting off your dreams until "tomorrow?" Guess what! Tomorrow never comes. In this "best of" collection, the author has handpicked 30 of his best articles that help you to overcome procrastination, improve your productivity, and achieve all the things you always wanted. He’s also written an extensive introduction about his life and work philosophy. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 195

5. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

This book aims at providing its readers with the importance of character ethics and personality ethics. The author talks about the values of integrity, courage, a sense of justice and most importantly, honesty. It is a discussion about the seven most essential habits that every individual must adopt in order to live a life which is more fulfilling.

PRICE: ₹ 245

6. Attitude Is Everything

The road to a happier, more successful life starts with your attitude; and your attitude is within your control. Whether your outlook is negative, positive or somewhere in between, Jeff Keller, motivational speaker and coach, will show you how to take control and unleash your hidden potential through three powerful steps: ‘Think, Speak, And Act.’

PRICE: ₹ 142

