Must read thrillers that keep you at the edge of your seat

Thrillers are the backbone of the fictional literature community. Now I know people will find this debatable but what’s not debatable are the suspense and nail-biting moments we experience and love. They open a door to the unknown, taboo and often gruesome topics and situations that help us expand our empathetic window by imagining ourselves in the protagonist’s shoes. So, be sure to check out these bestselling suspense thrillers and add to cart!

1. The Silent Patient

Alicia Berenson lived a seemingly perfect life until one day six years ago. When she shot her husband in the head five times. Since then, she hasn't spoken a single word. It's time to find out why. THE SILENT PATIENT is a gripping must-read thriller apart from being a No.1 New York Times bestselling, record-breaking book.

PRICE: ₹ 297

BUY NOW

2. The Da Vinci Code

A man is murdered in the world’s most famous museum. Around his body is a ring of codes, drawn in blood. He died to protect a secret which Robert Langdon must uncover. It will be a race against time to decipher this final message. Get this record-breaking bestseller now!

PRICE: ₹ 232

BUY NOW

3. 400 Days

12-year-old Siya has been missing nine months. It’s a cold case, but Keshav wants to help her mother, Alia, who refuses to give up. Welcome to 400 Days, a mystery and romance story like no other. From India’s highest-selling author comes a page-turner that will not only keep you glued to the story but also touch you deeply.

PRICE: ₹ 164

BUY NOW

4. The Girl on the Train

Rachel catches the same commuter train every morning. She knows it will wait at the same signal each time, overlooking a row of back gardens. She’s even started to feel like she knows the people who live in one of the houses. Their life as she sees it is perfect. And then she sees something shocking. Now everything’s changed. Now Rachel has a chance to become a part of the lives she’s only watched from afar.

PRICE: ₹ 262

BUY NOW

5. Dark Matter

From Blake Crouch, the author of the bestselling Wayward Pines trilogy, Dark Matter is sweeping and intimate, mind-bendingly strange and profoundly human. A relentlessly surprising thriller about choices, paths not taken, and how far we'll go to claim the lives we dream of, perfect for fans of Stranger Things and Ready Player One.

PRICE: ₹ 299

BUY NOW

6. The Guest List

The brand-new thriller from the No. 1 Sunday Times bestselling author of The Hunting Party. On a remote island, guests gather for the wedding of the year for the marriage of Jules Keegan and Will Slater. The wedding cake has barely been cut when one of the guests is found dead. And as a storm unleashes its fury on the island, everyone is trapped.

PRICE: ₹ 292

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Baby food options to choose from to add variety in your little one's diet