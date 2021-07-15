My Fair Lady: Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

My Fair Lady is a film about Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle and how the former transforms the latter into a graceful, poised and elegant lady belonging to the high society.

Directed by George Cukor, My Fair Lady is a classic Hollywood film. It follows the journey of a flower girl who becomes the project of phonetics professor Henry Higgins. He is an egoistic man who has blind faith in his abilities and to prove his capabilities and talent, he takes up the challenge given by Colonel Pickering to transform the flower girl into an elite lady.

What follows is the jaw-dropping transformation of the loud and brash Eliza Doolittle aka the flower girl into a sophisticated, graceful and poised lady belonging to the high society.

We predicted the zodiac signs of the main characters of this iconic and hugely popular film, based on their personality types and quirks.

Henry Higgins

Henry Higgins is self-obsessed, narcissistic, and highly egoistic. When he takes Eliza Doolittle to meet the queen and successfully convinces everyone of the fact that she is a regular member of the high-class society, he is the one who steals all the credit and does not even once, appreciate her. His self-absorbed nature is what makes him most similar to the zodiac sign Leo.

Colonel Hugh Pickering

Sure Colonel Pickering is the one who challenges Henry Higgins to transform the flower girl, to begin with, but in the end, he is the one who treats Eliza as a person and not just as a project. His sensitivity, rationality, and observant nature make him resemble the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Eliza Doolittle

Eliza Doolittle practices every day to learn phonetics and become a master of the craft. Even when she was a flower girl she could be seen persuading people to purchase flowers from her. Apart from being committed to work, she also has a sensitive side as she can be seen getting upset when Professor Higgins does not give her credit or appreciate her. Her dedicated and hardworking attitude along with her soft side, make her similar to the zodiac sign Virgo.

