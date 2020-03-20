MyQuarantineInSixWords: Netizens take to Twitter to share their self isolation stories

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread all over the world leaving numerous dead or severely sick. Totally, there have been 221,416 confirmed cases. During this pandemic, people are keeping them quarantined at home to avoid exposure to the virus. Social distancing has now been the prime way of staying safe during this time. Governments of many countries have also banned the gathering of a large number of people. Schools are shut, people are doing work from home, avoiding meetings and visiting loved ones just to not get attacked by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, people are utilising their time to create Twitter posts or memes captioning it #MyQuarantineInSixWords. In this tweet, they have to caption the post with 6 words with the #MyQuarantineInSixWord. Check these tweets right below.

This has been trending right now all over the Twitter where people are sharing about what they are doing being quarantined. Some are doing the workout, some have captioned the cleaning process as a workout, some have posted for having no stock for snacks, and some for foods.

Others have shared some funny memes with the hashtag.