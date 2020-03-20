#MyQuarantineInSixWords: Netizens take to Twitter to share their self isolation stories
The deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread all over the world leaving numerous dead or severely sick. Totally, there have been 221,416 confirmed cases. During this pandemic, people are keeping them quarantined at home to avoid exposure to the virus. Social distancing has now been the prime way of staying safe during this time. Governments of many countries have also banned the gathering of a large number of people. Schools are shut, people are doing work from home, avoiding meetings and visiting loved ones just to not get attacked by the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile, people are utilising their time to create Twitter posts or memes captioning it #MyQuarantineInSixWords. In this tweet, they have to caption the post with 6 words with the #MyQuarantineInSixWord. Check these tweets right below.
Got time for sleep and these.#MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/meFLzKGgYI
— Keshav (@keshav29501) March 20, 2020
Thank god for boyfriend and dog.#MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/5qiTqAGUHn
— Rednfair (@rednfair) March 20, 2020
Stuck inside, need more food now. #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/cgHODHhO7c
— Charles Adams (@Charles34893619) March 20, 2020
This has been trending right now all over the Twitter where people are sharing about what they are doing being quarantined. Some are doing the workout, some have captioned the cleaning process as a workout, some have posted for having no stock for snacks, and some for foods.
Stay at home, don’t come out. #MyQuarantineInSixWords #TrendingOnHITZ
— HITZ (@hitzdotmy) March 20, 2020
Others have shared some funny memes with the hashtag.
You don’t need this. Mine now #MyQuarantineInSixWords #catsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/fqoGqJYVGx
— owen clark (@owenclark3) March 19, 2020
I'm just gonna stay up here.#MyQuarantineInSixWords#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/ATI5uuCMaU
— Enzo (@Emptydata) March 19, 2020
#MyQuarantineInSixWords
Parents, your kids inside your home!! pic.twitter.com/9dDMAg5Ebf
— Deepa❣ (@OmTheReality) March 19, 2020
As an introvert nothing has changed #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/GvogdVO3OM
— ʜᴜɢs ᴀɴᴅ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ғᴏʀ ᴅᴇᴀɴ (@deanmyheart) March 19, 2020
India unitedly fights against Chinese Corona!
Gurgaon residents sing Gayatri Mantra from balconies to spread positivity at a time of Corona outbreak!#ConfinementJour3 #MyQuarantineInSixWords #coronavirusindia #UKlockdown #ThursdayThoughts #ChinaCoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/qKoF8OkQ5L
— Ash (@O2ASHISH) March 19, 2020
#MyQuarantineInSixWords meanwhile in Italy amid coronavirus quarantine pic.twitter.com/Hf8oYkRmTu
— depressed kid.jpg (@yeetTimeToSleep) March 19, 2020
