MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla's employee: Self isolation has been a great time for self care for me

#MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla employees, who are working from home for the past 2-3 weeks, are sharing their quarantine stories. Read on to know one of the stories.

We’re living in tough times as the spread coronavirus is spreading rampantly across the rampantly with killing thousands and infecting lakhs. Self-isolation, quarantine and work from home are being followed in several nations including. Since Monday, India is currently under complete lockdown with no flights and train service in a bid to stop the further march of COVID-19. Many are taking to social media to share their stories about how their life has changed and how the self-quarantine, which is something new for most of us has been impacting them.

Are you curious to know some quarantine stories? Then read on as Pinkvilla's employees are sharing their quarantine story every day. We have started a series called #MyQuarantineStory, which gives our readers a sneak peek into how Pinkvilla writers are spending their time during the quarantine. Yesterday, one of the writers Bhavna Agarwal shared her story. Today, another Pinkvilla employee is sharing her quarantine diaries:

Check out the story by one of the Pinkvilla employees Kannagi Desai right below:

Kannagi shared, "Filled with uncertainty - quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing is a testing time for all of us. Honestly, being an extreme introvert and social recluse at a time like this could be considered a perk and I wouldn’t deny, it HAS been an asset. But the thing is when you are an introvert you choose to be at home all the time. Not because you HAVE to stay at home. It’s been slightly difficult when you can’t order in but it’s also been such a happy ego boost because now people would like to know what I do for fun when I am all by myself."

"All jokes aside, while I am as uncertain and as anxious as everyone, this time has been a great time for self-care. I clean my room by myself, cook, and work from home diligently. I’ve found amazing things in my closet that I didn’t know I had, I’ve been colouring which has always been a hobby but I didn’t have the time for it. Reading and binge-watching shows now don’t have to be either-or, I have the time to do both. The other day while cleaning, I found a bunch of my old CDs (think RD Burman, Manna Dey, Sonu Nigam) and have been playing them on an old CD player. Throwback times 100, songs just sound different on a CD player."

She added, "I am constantly cleaning and constantly sanitizing and also constantly refreshing the news, but I am ALSO focussing on myself, focussing on my work and filling up my environment with stuff that makes me happy. If you ask me for advice, at this time, I would say, ration everything. Don’t ONLY consume news that makes you more anxious, but don’t ONLY indulge in self-care and pretend everything is okay. Enjoy this time, take a breather but keep an eye on what’s happening in the world. Have a schedule like you would if you were working. Dupe your mind into believing that you are still at work during work hours. Understand, that at this time by practicing social distancing and self-isolation, you are helping on a GLOBAL level."

