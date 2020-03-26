MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla's writer: I am conducting Insta Live interviews with celebrities nowadays

#MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla writer Nayandeep Rakshit has been conducting interviews online. Read on to know to the full story.

The novel coronavirus that has led to complete lockdown in many nations is the biggest and vital topic right now! Right from signs, death toll, side effects, and quarantine life are the news pieces revolving. The disease is highly contagious and that's why the growth rate is exponential. Control of COVID-19's spread is the need of the hour and that's why complete lockdown has been implemented in India as well which will go on for 3 weeks i.e. till April 14. The announcement led to confusion and panic as let's accept it, even though it is good to stop the spread, sitting at home for long is a difficult task for many. While many initially faced issues and now adjusted to quarantine life, many are bored af and their social media posts are the proof of the same.

While some shared funny memes and stories some posted inspiring ones too. Recently, a video of residents of a colony in Delhi playing Housie from their home balconies went viral. Kudos to the person who came up with the idea. If you want to know more such quarantine stories then read on. We have started a series called #MyQuarantineStory, which gives our readers a sneak peek into how Pinkvilla employees are spending their time during the quarantine. Bhavna Agarwal, Kannagi Desai and Kritika Sharma have shared their stories so far. Today, another Pinkvilla employee is sharing his quarantine diaries:

Check out the story by one of the Pinkvilla employees Nayandeep Rakshit right below:

Nayan said, "It's been over a week that I have been working from home. Usually, it's difficult for someone like me to just stay at one place since I like movement and energy around me. But yes, initially it seemed like the toughest week to me, but slowly and steadily, I've gotten into a particular routine. So, I'm of course functioning from home, putting in the number of stories and videos that have to go live every day, followed by the Insta Live interviews that we are conducting with celebrities now. But apart from work, I'm getting a lot of time to do things that I have missed doing - I just moved into a new house this month so this time at home has helped me get everything in place."

He added, "I have asked my house help to take a few days off because of the situation around and I hope others also do the same. They deserve it at this point in time and it's also good for your own safety. I'm cooking my food every day, organizing my wardrobe, washing my utensils and clothes. I'm spending a lot of time watching a lot of good movies that I've loved watching and also, trying to make sure I'm as safe and sanitised as I can be. It's become a healthy routine and it feels like now, I'm getting more used to this."

