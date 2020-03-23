MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla's writer shares about her life during self isolation

#MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla writers, who are working from home for the past few days, are sharing their quarantine stories. Read on to know one of the stories.

Unfortunately, coronavirus cases are on the rise not in India but across the world. Its footprint is present in more than 190 countries worldwide with over 3 lakh people infected and thousands killed. For the unversed, as of today, there were 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. Sadly, 7 Indians have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic. Social distancing and self-isolation are recommended to flatten the curve of the virus's spread. People are taking to the social media platforms to share their self-isolation aka quarantined life and how the measure has impacted their lives.

While many people have resorted to hobbies such as reading, cooking and writing many are indulging in activities, watching movies or series or games among others. People are making sure to follow self-isolation guidelines as well. Yesterday, at 5 PM, many came out at their balconies to clap and blow conch shells to thank doctors and others who are relentlessly working for our safety. Are you curious to know some quarantine stories? Then read on as we have asked writers of Pinkvilla, who are working from home for the past few days, to share their quarantine story.

We are presenting #MyQuarrantineStory, which gives our readers a sneak peek into how Pinkvilla writers are spending their time during the quarantine.

"Quarantine it is. In an over one week of my isolation period, I have been spending decent time with myself watching or rewatching a few classics, catching up on all showtime I lost whilst working on my regular stories. Work doesn’t stop for us. If we can’t go out doing video interviews, we are resorting to going live with celebrities. Apart from work, (I miss working from the office), I have been reconnected to my love for cooking, have been cleansing a lot, have rearranged my cupboard finally, a bit of self-care as well (skincare). In between, I did start up reading on kindle. So, yeah! It’s been fine for me personally."

She added, "While doing all of this, I am washing my hands every hour. It has made it dry for sure but you got to do what you got to do. Moreover, I am also drinking ginger water which helps boost immunity, wearing a mask even at home, if I am cooking or just like around people (call me paranoid). Keeping myself updated with all measures and making sure everyone else also remains updated. Although truth to be told, it does feel like Bigg Boss house, only you are stuck with family, for good or worse, can’t tell!"

