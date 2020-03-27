MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla's writer shares how she is leading her life during the lockdown

#MyQuarantineStory: Pinkvilla writer Rhea Bahrani has been keeping herself busy with her hobbies and work among others. Read on to know to the full story.

Thanks to coronavirus pandemic, almost half of the world is locked down including India. There has been a 21-day or 3-week complete shut down with restrictions in many nations. However, the sad news is that no one knows how long the pandemic will last. And the uncertainty has made people very worried. The times are trying for all of us, however, people have been staying positive and sharing their stories about how they are leading their life now during the quarantine. Many are sharing their photos, memes and other random things they have been doing to kill the time as they are super bored while many are sharing interesting things like how they are learning household chores and how they are back to their hobbies such as painting and reading among others.

Are you curious to know more self- quarantine stories? Then read on as we are sharing our quarantine tales every day. Pinkvilla has started a series called #MyQuarantineStory to give our readers a sneak peek into how writers and other employees are spending their time during the quarantine. Bhavna Agarwal, Kannagi Desai, Kritika Sharma and Nayandeep Rakshit have shared their stories so far. Today, another Pinkvilla employee has shared her quarantine diaries:

Check out the story by one of the Pinkvilla employees Rhea Bahrani right below:

Rhea said, "It is definitely one of the most challenging phases for each one of us. Many of my friends can relate to Rajkummar Rao's film Trapped where he is locked up in his house for days together. Initially, I too felt the same but now as I've already spanned 10 days of my social distancing phase, it feels good to be home. To be with my family. Like most of the people, I thought I would binge-watch web shows and films, rewatch a few old classics and follow new web series. However, it turns out that during this isolation period, I began spending more time with my family. I began sitting with my grandmother for tea, playing with my pet 'Crazy' in our little garden, chatting more with my mom, and having meaningful conversations at the dinner table."

She added, "Meanwhile, I also got back to some of my old hobbies that I had lost connect with. As a child, I used to do a lot of sketching. I used to pick out photo albums and try to draw portraits of old pictures. Having lots of Me Time during this quarantine period, I sketched ( let's say I tried to sketch ) a portrait of my mom from her wedding day. I downloaded quiz apps on my phone to help me increase my general knowledge about the world. I also started working out at home."

"I am a big fan of DIY beauty videos. I looked up a few of them on YouTube and made a DIY face pack and a lip balm for myself. I am also extremely fond of nail paints. I tried doing nail art but failed at it lol. Also, I read up a lot about the Coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting people across the globe and I urge each one of you to follow the guidelines. Wash your hands and PLEASE don't go out. Staying home is all you're asked to do."

