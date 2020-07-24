Nag Panchami 2020: Date, puja muhurat, significance and other important details

Nag Panchami will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. July 25. It is one of the oldest festivals and it is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Panchami during the month of Shravan.

Shravan aka Sawan month is one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar. This year it started on July 6 and will end on August 3. During this particular month, few festivals are observed. On July 23, Hindus celebrated Hariyali Teej and now tomorrow, i.e. on July 25 several people in India and across the world will observe Nag Panchami which is one of the oldest festivals celebrated in India. The festival is always celebrated on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of the Shukla Paksha (as the moon waxes) of Shravan month in India.

As per Hindu beliefs, anything offered to snakes on this day will reach directly to the serpent gods. Also, worshipping them will give devotees a grace and there will be no harm from snakes. Those who have Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope can get rid of the same by worshiping them at this festival. How did the day start? Apparently, the festival started during middle vedic period. Takshak, the king of snakes, was responsible for the death of King Janamejaya's father Parikshit. To avenge his father's death, King Janamejaya conducted a yajna to get rid of the entire Naga caste.

The yajna was stopped due to the intervention of the Brahmin Astika Rishi and later, the Nagas and Kurus lived in peace and since then the day is observed as Nag Panchami which is also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi.

In India, devotees pray to several serpent gods on this day such as Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Ashvatara, Takshaka, Pingala and Kaliya as Panchami Tithi is considered very auspicious. As per folklore, a snake with 6 heads or Sheshnaag was Lord Vishnu's Vaahan and as per scriptures, the world rests on the head of the Sheshnag.

Nag Panchami Date:

This year the festival will be celebrated on July 25, Saturday.

Puja Muhurat Timing:

The muhurat starts at 05:39 AM to 08:22 AM

Tithi timings

Panchami Tithi begins at 02:34 PM on Jul 24, 2020

Panchami Tithi ends at 12:02 PM on Jul 25, 2020

Nag Panchami Puja and rituals

Devotees worship live snakes or idols or photos of serpent Gods. One of the main rituals of the day is the offering of milk to Nag Devta. Aside from milk, turmeric, kumkum, and flowers are used for puja. Flowers and milk are also kept near the burrows where snakes may be found. Women devotees observe fast on this day, offer milk to serpent gods, and also pray for the wellness of brothers and family. On this day, the food is made with milk as a key ingredient and is also served as prasad.

Share your comment ×