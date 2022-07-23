National Broadcasting Day: 4 Benefits of tuning into a radio station

India celebrates National Broadcasting Day on July 23. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the importance of radio among Indians. It is observed to honour the first radio broadcast, which was made on this day in 1927 from the Indian Broadcasting Company's Bombay Station. Since then, people have used the AM and FM frequencies to study new information, listen to music, and even get educated. There are many practical devices that have replaced the radio, yet for some reason, the radio has continued to be effective. Some people feel more comfortable connecting with it than the most recent ones.

On this occasion to mark the significance of the day, we bring you 4 advantages of listening to radio stations.

1. It is entertaining

You might enjoy listening to your favourite songs repeatedly or the most recent music from your favourite band or artist, but you can also enjoy the disc jockeys. Many individuals organize various interesting shows; they invite famous people and speak with them. People enjoy themselves by listening to the artists they enjoy.

2. You feel relaxed

You can escape into your own world while listening to the radio, relax, and just stop caring about the world around you. Select a station that plays relaxing music that will make you feel calm and something that will encourage good ideas. However, it all relies on your particular preferences, as some people find that louder music with a faster tempo makes them feel more at ease.

3. Helps you relieve stress

It is impossible for you to maintain composure when you are trapped in traffic while commuting from one place to another. While listening to relaxing music can calm you down, it's much more enjoyable to hear your favourite Artists uplift you in the middle of a busy intersection. You can call them if they have games, or you can play them by yourself.

4. It is informational

Today, the majority of information is obtained online, but what if your day is busy and you don't have time to analyse current affairs in your nation and around the globe? In addition to the songs they play and the fun they provide, listening to the radio can be educational because they cover news stories and educational subjects.

One way to keep in touch with folks all over the world is to listen to the radio.

