National Doctor’s Day 2021: Dr Madhuri Roy shares her experience of saving lives during the COVID 19 pandemic

During the COVID 19 pandemic, doctors have been the real hero who are constantly working harder to save us from the deadly virus. So, let’s know about one such hero’s story and her experience during this pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives forever. We are one of the rare generations who has not only relished the fully automated, robotized 5G world, privileged to have houses in the obsidian skies and under the aquas seas, yet have lived and suffered through an unconventional time. This pandemic reminds us of how small we are in front of a mere microbe, even with the rise of scientific and technological development.

Most importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us how fragile we humans are, how unpredictable our existence is and how magnanimous this nature is. During this pandemic, doctors have been the real hero who are constantly fighting to contain the virus and save our life. So, on this National Doctor’s Day, let’s meet a doctor and listen to her story to know how she has managed to survive in this crisis. We have with us Dr. Madhuri Roy, Gynaecologist & IVF Consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune.

She has seen and learnt a lot in these 18 months. Being in healthcare as a doctor, she observed the destructive power of the virus closely and how its pathology making human suffering and leading to death.

“My ordeal with the pandemic started from there, we tried our best to supply the essentials to the people affected by this virus and the sudden lockdown of the country. My family got sudden shock when I got attacked by the COVID-19 during the first wave in June 2020. The virus is deadly despite all preventions and immediate treatment. My health deteriorated after 10 days of admission when I had to surrender to Remdesivir. After recovering, I returned to my daily responsibilities as a doctor. We decked our facility with COVID safety protocols and equipment, daily toolbox talk and decked ourselves in PPEs to fight the invisible enemy and to protect ourselves and our patients.”

By the end of 2020, everyone got relaxed and let their guards down, inevitably, with no prior intimation the second wave hit us. Doctor Roy then worked harder to save her patients by teaming up with an organisation to arrange for more oxygen, beds, ICU beds, and ventilators etc.

So, on this National Doctor’s Day, we salute Doctor Madhuri Roy and all real-life heroes like her who are tirelessly fighting day and night to protect us.

