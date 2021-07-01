National Doctor’s Day: Hina Khan takes the opportunity to thank Doctors for their relentless hard work

Observed on July 1 every year, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated to honour and appreciate the hard work doctors put in to save lives. On this day, actress Hina Khan shares a heartfelt note to commend their hard work and more.

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year on 1st July. It is observed to celebrate the immense contribution of doctors and frontline workers who are working day and night to save our lives. They put all their talent, skills and hard work to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. During the pandemic and in Covid times, doctors have played a massive role in keeping everyone safe and ensuring the minimum spread of the deadly virus.

This National Doctor’s Day actress Hina Khan shares her gratitude to all the doctors for their ever-ready nature of helping the patients battle the deadly virus. She praised their resilient and hard-working attitude in a heartfelt note below.

This is what she had to say, “The frontline workers are our superheroes. We need to thank them for their relentless effort in battling the virus. The doctors have been the strength and support of our country. They raised their hands up and stood firm in these difficult times. We will always be thankful to our doctors who have been working day and night to combat the situation. I wish and pray that the situation gets back to normal.”

The pandemic like situation has made things worse for many in the world. Some struggled for life while some went battling till the end. But fighting the real battle were our frontline workers. They have stayed away from their family and spent some sleepless nights, making sure a hassle-free and speedy recovery from Covid.

This thanking gesture by Hina Khan will definitely be a pat on their back!

