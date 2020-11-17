National Journalism Day: 10 Inspirational quotes that express the spirit of Journalism

17th November is celebrated as National Journalism Day. On this day, we have for you 10 inspirational quotes to celebrate the spirit of journalism.

National Journalism Day is observed on 17th November. On this day we celebrate the freedom of speech, thoughts and the endless contribution of the media in shaping our society. Be it television, newspapers, digital media or the radio, journalists tirelessly work day and night to cover each and every issue of the society.

Being a journalist is not easy. Erratic work hours, constantly being on your toes and the pressure to cover every breaking news. In order to cover every issue, journalists land in the middle of a crisis situation, just to keep us updated. Journalism is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Here are 10 quotes to inspire us and to celebrate this day.

1. Journalism will kill you, but it will keep you alive while you're at it

2. Good journalism is one of the models of good conversation and communication in the wider social context

3. Journalism keeps you planted in the earth

4. Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air.

5. Ratings don't last. Good journalism does

6. Journalism without a moral position is impossible. Every journalist is a moralist. It's absolutely unavoidable.

7. Great journalism will always attract readers. The words, pictures and graphics that are the stuff of journalism have to be brilliantly packaged; they must feed the mind and move the heart.

8. One of the great things about journalism, at its best I mean, is its forensic, investigative truth-seeking instincts.

9. Journalism is the protection between people and any sort of totalitarian rule. That's why my hero, admittedly a flawed one, is a journalist.

10. Journalism is to hold people in positions of power accountable.

