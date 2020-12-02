National Pollution Control Day 2020: 9 Ways to take initiatives for pollution control to save the environment

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 in the memory of those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. So, here are some effective ways to take initiatives for pollution control to save our Mother Earth.

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 in memory of those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on 2nd December 1984. Pollution is the major problem for the environment and there are several factors for this like crackers, vehicles, leakage of gases via different industries, bomb blast, etc.

Nowadays, the pollution problem is increasing day by day making it difficult for us to breath. Water and air are getting damaged every day and causing different health issues amongst us. So, citizens, government and non-government organisations should take immediate initiatives to control pollution.

What are the initiatives one can take for pollution control?

The objective of National Pollution Control Day

The aim of this day is to raise awareness amongst people about pollution and environmental protection so that they take different initiatives to protect the Earth.

Different ways to reduce pollution:

There are many ways to reduce pollution and they are as follows:

1. Solid waste needs to be treated and managed in the right way.

2. Biochemical waste facility should be utilised.

3. Electronic waste has to be there to reduce pollution.

Other ways to reduce pollution

1.With the solid waste, different home décor items can be made and people can be employed for that, which will provide jobs to many unemployed people.

2.To prevent water pollution, we should educate others to not throw anything in any water bodies and always try to keep them clean. Different groups can be formed to clean the beach every week to save the environment.

3.For air pollution, we all should raise awareness about the ill-effects it has on us. We should show how people with asthma can badly be affected by air pollution. People should take a step to ban crackers forever.

4.People should always use dustbins for any kind of waste and never throw it on the road or near any water bodies.

5.Several NGOs take initiatives to clean different areas. So, you can contact them to volunteer in their work with them to protect the environment.

6.Instead of using any plastic materials, people should always go for organic, eco-friendly stuff for the sake of the environment.

Also Read: World AIDS Day: 5 Things you can do to raise awareness about HIV

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×