National Postal Worker Day: History, significance and importance during the pandemic

National Postal Worker Day is observed on July 1 every year. It is a day dedicated to all the postal workers and for their hard work to deliver mails through tough times even. Here is the history and importance of this day.

Even though your phones might get broken or have some technical error, your mailman will ensure you get your delivery on time. This is why, National Postal Worker Day is celebrated on July 1 to honour and appreciate the hard work, integrity and dedication that these postal workers imbibe towards their job. They make sure your mail is delivered without any hassle even during tough times.

During the pandemic, these postal workers have gone through immense tough times to deliver the mail, putting their safety at a risk. Come rain or shine, these postal workers will ensure that you get your mails on time. Hence, we take this day out to express our gratitude and thank them for their relentless hard work and dedication.

National Postal Worker Day was founded by a Seattle-area postal carrier to honour the employees and since then National Postal Worker Day is celebrated on July 1. In the United States, postal workers walk an average of 4 to 8 miles to deliver a load of letters and several packages. No matter how the weather conditions are, these postal workers make sure the mail is delivered.

This day is especially important and significant during these times as we are struggling with a global pandemic. As the world may have crumbled to technological advancements, we still highly depend on these postal workers to get our posts delivered and maintain communication. In remote areas where there is not connectivity, locals make use of these postal services to pass through information.

The postal workers deliver the mail through storms and volatile weather conditions. It is important to take this day and thank them for their dedication and hard work for uninterrupted services.

Credits :Pexels

